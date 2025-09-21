Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government has engaged 300 intellectuals, including retired chief secretaries, secretaries, deputy secretaries and vice-chancellors, to help frame a roadmap for a "Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh 2047."

Addressing a workshop on the subject, the Chief Minister said these experts are visiting academic institutions across the state to hold discussions and gather ideas from people on the state's development goals for 2047.

"We gathered 300 intellectuals from the entire state, including retired chief secretaries, deputy secretaries, secretaries, vice-chancellors... and asked them if they could go to various academic institutions of Uttar Pradesh and move ahead in the direction of discussing the vision and resolution of Developed Uttar Pradesh. They said they would, and this program is ongoing... These teams are talking to the people about the same and also taking ideas and suggestions from them," CM Yogi said.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi launched the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Lucknow and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada program.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi announced that the Seva Pakhwada, being conducted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, emphasises health and youth participation.

"The Sewa Pakwada program will run from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, also known as the Father of the Nation. The Prime Minister firmly believes that if women are healthy, the youth will also be healthy. As part of this initiative, a blood donation camp has been organised, and youth from across the country are participating in the program. The entire nation is progressing with the concept of India," he said.

The CM stressed the importance of health for self-reliance, linking it to initiatives like World Yoga Day and the Khelo India movement, stating, "Every individual is eager to contribute in their respective fields. We must work towards the development of our village and region. The foundation of self-reliance lies in maintaining good health, and a crucial step towards this is participating in the ration program. June 21 is celebrated as World Yoga Day, and an initiative has been taken to promote health awareness through the Khelo India and Fit India Movement sports competitions," he said. (ANI)

