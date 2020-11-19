Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): At least 31 employees of a jewellery shop in Indore tested positive for COVID-19, said Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma.

Out of the 31 employees, 20 had tested positive yesterday while the remaining 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Also Read | The Secret: Dare to Dream - Katie Holmes' Romantic Drama Is Releasing in India on November 27.

Soon after receiving information about the matter, the team from the district administration and health department reached the jewellery showroom and closed it for sanitisation.

"After getting 31 positive cases, the showroom owner has been instructed to shut down and sanitize the showroom for seven days. The municipal team has also reached the spot for cleaning. The customers who recently visited the showroom will also be tested," said Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma.

Also Read | Selfie Turns Fatal: Boy From Tamil Nadu Electrocuted While Clicking Picture On Train Engine at Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station.

"This showroom has been shut for seven days for sanitization according to collector's instructions," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)