Tirunelveli , November 19: A 14-year-old boy lost his life in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli city due to electrocution. The tragic incident took place as the boy tried to take a selfie on a train engine. The boy has been identified as Gnaneswaran. He was a ninth class student. Selfie-Related Accident in Pune: Man Falls Into Gorge While Taking Selfie Near Sinhagad Fort, Rescued.

According to a report published in NDTV, on Thursday morning, the boy climbed on to a train engine parked in the Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station to click a selfie, and suddenly he came in touch with a high-voltage power line. Gnaneswaran died on the spot.

Gnaneswaran's father is a government employee and works for the state civil supplies department. At the time of the incident, he was working on a different platform at Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station. Selfie Turns Fatal: Man Falls From Toy Train to Death in Darjeeling While Clicking Pictures.

"His father, who is a Junior Quality Inspector, had brought his son along as he had inspection work at the railway station. The family is from Thanjavur but have settled in Tirunelveli," Reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. The boy's body was sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College for post mortem. Police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).