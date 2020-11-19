The Katie Holmes-starrer romantic drama, The Secret: Dare To Dream, has been scheduled for an India release on November 27. The film directed by Hollywood veteran Andy Tennant tells the story of a hardworking young widow (played by Holmes), who is struggling to raise three children on her own, and how her life changes when she meets Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas). Steven Spielberg’s Horror Movie ‘Come Play’ Heads for November 27 Release Date in India

The film is based on Rhonda Byrne's 2006 global bestselling self-help book. Celia Weston and Jerry O'Connell are also part of the Andy Tennant film, which earlier released internationally on digital platforms. Before Holmes' latest film, Indian distributors and exhibitors have released a few other Hollywood films ever since the theatres opened post lockdown. Russell Crowe’s Unhinged to Release in India via Pay-Per-View Service Zeeplex on This Date

These include the Robert De Niro-starrer, The War With Grandpa, and the Mel Gibson-starrer Force Of Nature. The only Bollywood film to release post lockdown is Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Overall, the audience has been very cautious about returning to the theatres.

