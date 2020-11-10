Dehradun, Nov 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand recorded 328 fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the case count to 66,005, while five more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,080, a health department bulletin said.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 130, followed by 29 in Haridwar, 27 in Udham Singh Nagar, 25 in Pithoragarh, 23 in Nainital, 19 in Tehri, 18 in Uttarkashi and 17 in Pauri, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt is Strictly Monitoring and Inspecting the Premises of Various Food Business Related to the Sale of Sweets for Hygienic Processing.

Champawat reported 12 new cases, Bageshwar 11, Almora nine, Chamoli seven and Rudraprayag one.

Five more patients succumbed to the disease in the state, taking the death toll to 1,080, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Delhi Industry Association Thanks the Delhi Government for Revolutionary Changes in Industrial Policy.

A total of 60,429 patients have recuperated so far, 541 migrated out of the state and 3,955 are under treatment, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)