In a bid to ensure the quality of sweets in the time of the Diwali, the Delhi government has launched the special drive to keep strict vigilance on the sale of Khoya or Mawa which is widely used in making most Indian sweets. The Delhi government has deputed six enforcement teams, and raids to prevent the sale of spurious Khoya are conducted if necessary. The Delhi government is strictly monitoring and inspecting the premises of various Food Business related to the sale of sweets for hygienic processing. Around 1,30,000 food business operators have been sent emails along with attached awareness materials on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and food handling during festive seasons and check on common adulterants in sweets.

Delhi Health Minister Shri Satyendar Jain said, "The Delhi government is very serious about the health of people of Delhi. We are keeping a vigil on the sale of Khoa/Mawa as these are used to prepare sweets, which are in high demand during Diwali."

So far Department has successfully conducted 5 enforcement raids to prevent the sale of spurious Khoya by forming various teams of Food Safety Officers at Koya Mandi Auction Site, Mori Gate the place from where the Khoya is distributed all over Delhi. Department has lifted 25 Formal Samples from various sellers at Khoya Mandi and lifted188 Surveillance samples for the on the spot testing through Food Safety on Wheels (a mobile Food Testing Van) and about 3200kg of spurious/suspected Khoya was seized and destroyed.

Department is also strictly monitoring and inspecting the premises of various Food Business related to the sale of sweets for hygienic processing/preparation of the sweets and to keep an eye to prevent the sale of any adulterated sweets to the consumers. Delhi Industry Association Thanks the Delhi Government for Revolutionary Changes in Industrial Policy.

Apart from these activities Department is actively participating in creating the awareness regarding the COVID-19 and rigorous IEC campaign has been launched by the Department to make Food Business Operators as well as the General public about the Social Behaviours to be adopted to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Following are the IEC activities conducted by the Department:

1) 10 webinars were conducted for various categories of Food Businesses about the Good Hygienic/manufacturing Practices to be followed and also the appropriate behaviour to be adopted regarding the COVID-19. More than 2500 Food Business Operators were Sensitize by the Webinars.

2) Deployment of Food Safety on wheels (a mobile testing Van) various Districts of Delhi for creating awareness among the General public and Food Business Operators regarding the Food Safety and quick on the spot testing of food articles in the markets.

3) IEC activities through Nukkad Nataks in main markets in Delhi for disseminating the awareness about the COVID-19 on appropriate behaviour.

4) So far 28000 pamphlets regarding the COVID-19 has been distributed in various Districts of Delhi and Corona Pledge has been administered among Public at large.

5) An email has been sent to 1, 30000 Food Business Operators regarding the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Approx. 1,30,000 food business operators have been sent emails along with attached awareness materials on covid-19 appropriate behaviour and food handling during festive seasons and check on common adulterants in sweets. In the past department has also organized 10 webinars for proper food handling during covid-19 for different kinds of food businesses and their queries were also resolved online

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).