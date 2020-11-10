Minister of Industries Shri Satyendar Jain on Tuesday convened a meeting with the industrial associations of Delhi and addressed their concerns regarding the recent notification implemented by the Delhi government. The industrial associations thanked Shri Satyendar Jain for the revolutionary policy, saying that the decision will help the expansion and growth of the industrial sector in Delhi. As per the notification issued by the Central government, only hi-tech and service industries will be allowed to operate in all the new industrial areas in Delhi. The old industries, on the other hand, also have the option to switch to the service sector from the manufacturing sector. He said that if an entrepreneur wants to change his industry, he will not be charged a conversion fee, the Delhi government has decided to waive it. All industry associations appreciated the Delhi government for the new policy.

Shri Satyendar Jain said, "As per the amendments in the Master Plan - 2021, hi-tech industries will be set up in the new industrial areas, something which we were trying from last four years. These sectors were not legally allowed to be set up in traditional industrial areas earlier. We have now got these areas legalized due to which the old industrial areas can operate both new hi-tech services and old services, and new industrial areas can only set up hi-tech offices. The old industrial areas will have the option to shift to new sectors. In the new industrial sectors, CAs, lawyers, and media offices can be opened, computer hardware and software industries, industries doing systemic integration, industries integrating and manipulating the interfaces of computer and telecom facilities, IT service, internet, and email provider, ITES services, customer interaction services, call centres, email helpdesk, back-office processing, finance and accounting, insurance claims, HR services, business processing, software extensions, media offices, TV and video program production, photo-composing and desktop publication, audio-visual services, R&D services, architect and engineer officers, ad agencies, marketing agencies, placement services, equity research services, vocational training, and educational services can be opened. These can also be set up in the old industrial areas. We are not removing the old industries, we are just making them shift to the hi-tech services. Second, we have increased the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of certain industrial plots irrespective of their sizes. The new FAR has been approved as per industrial standards." Delhi Govt is Strictly Monitoring and Inspecting the Premises of Various Food Business Related to the Sale of Sweets for Hygienic Processing.

Shri Satyendar Jain said that the old industries will not have to pay any conversion charges upon shifting to new industries. He said that these hi-tech offices will be allowed in all industrial areas including Bawana and Badli. Clarifying that these sectors will be in addition to the old industrial areas, and will not impact the old industrial sectors. "The decision was made in due consideration with the Union Minister, and are in addition to the already running industrial activities across Delhi," he added.

Shri Sanjay Vig, General Secretary, Industrial Area Mangolpuri, said, "This is a very revolutionary step for the industries in Delhi. This will reverse the traditional trend for the industries in Delhi, will cut down industrial and labour costs, and will be a positive development for the industries in Delhi. The office and industry owners will not have to shift to different cities such as Gurgaon and Noida and they will be able to avail cheap and spacious locations in these industrial spaces in Delhi itself. With good facilities and cooperation from the government, the high-tech and service industry people can now open their offices in Delhi, which will also create large scale employment."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).