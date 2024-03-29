New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): A joint raid was conducted at a banquet hall in Delhi's Wazir Pur Industrial Area, Ashok Vihar, by Delhi Police on Thursday night, wherein a total of 33 listed criminals were apprehended.

Out of those apprehended criminals, five were found carrying illegal arms/weapon/knife. A case under section 25/54/59 Arms Act have been registered.

Another 28 criminals were apprehended under preventive sections of CrPC.

Moreover, 70 other people were also detained at the venue under the provisions of the Delhi Police Act.

On Thursday, secret information was received that one Sunny@ Rakesh, aged 38, resident of Gulab Bagh Uttam Nagar Delhi, was organising his birthday party at the said banquet hall, which would be attended by many active criminals.

Also, it was apprehended that many criminals attending the said party may be carrying illegal arms and ammunition.

Sunny was in judicial custody in a case under Arms Act at PS Subzi Mandi, Delhi and he was released from custody on interim bail on March 5, 2024 on the grounds of treatment of his father initially for 15 days which was later extended for another 15 days.

He had previous involvement in 50 cases of heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and dacoity, among others. An application for cancellation of interim bail is being filed in a concerned court.

Moreover, the search of the venue - the banquet hall -- was conducted thoroughly, during which illegal liquor was found to be served to the guests, regarding which the management staff of the venue failed to submit any valid licence issued by the Excise Department, Delhi. (ANI)

