Port Blair, May 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 6,638 as 35 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Tuesday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll increased to 89 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 46 people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,329.

The Union Territory now has 220 active cases.

Altogether, 1,17,600 people have been inoculated with 17,354 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

People arriving here by flights or reaching by ships from Kolkata or Chennai are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 3,80,102 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.75 per cent.

