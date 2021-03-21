Amaravati(AP), Mar 21 (PTI) The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as 368 were added afresh from 31,138 tests on Sunday, taking the gross up to 8.93 lakh.

The latest bulletin said 263 patients had recovered and none succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The number of active cases increased to 2,188 after a total of 8,84,357 recoveries and 7,189 deaths so far.

Guntur topped the chart adding 79 new cases in a day, followed by Kurnool 49, Anantapuramu and Chittoor 40 each, Visakhapatnam 39, Krishna 37, East Godavari and SPS Nellore 20 each, Srikakulam and Kadapa 10 each.

Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported nine fresh cases each and Prakasam six, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)