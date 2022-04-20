New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The defence ministry has decided to start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals and 12 military health-care facilities, it said on Wednesday.

The ministry said it has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) for starting the Ayurveda centres.

"Two MoUs have been signed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) with the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), one for starting Ayurveda Centres at 37 Cantonment hospitals and another for starting Ayurveda centres at 12 military hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS)," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The MoUs were signed during the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, a three-day event held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering during the inaugural function, where Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus was also present.

