Mumbai, March 10: Confidence among technology sector employees in the United States has plummeted to its lowest level in years, according to the March 2026 Glassdoor Employee Confidence Index. The report reveals that only 47.8% of IT workers now hold a positive six-month outlook for their employers, marking a sharp 7.1 percentage point decline from the 55% recorded just one year ago. This downturn makes technology the fastest-declining sector for worker morale in the US labor market.

The slide in sentiment coincides with a broader national trend where overall employee confidence fell to 44.3% in February, down from 45.9% in January. Despite record corporate revenues and aggressive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, workers remain wary. Analysts suggest that the industry is currently grappling with a "second wave" of restructuring that prioritises automated efficiency over human headcount. Tech Mahindra Denies Mass Layoff Rumours, IT Giant Issues Clarification to NSE Over Social Media Speculation.

Impact of ‘Forever Layoffs’ and AI Anxiety

A significant driver of the current sour mood is the shift from large, one-time staff reductions to what experts call "forever layoffs"—a continuous trickle of smaller job cuts designed to streamline operations without generating major headlines. In early 2026 alone, the tech sector has seen over 45,000 job losses, with roughly 20% of these directly attributed to AI implementation and automation-driven restructuring at firms like Block, eBay, and Pinterest.

The rise of generative AI tools has specifically heightened anxiety among software engineers and mid-level managers. As AI begins to automate portions of coding and administrative workflows, the once-secure career path in big tech is being viewed with increasing skepticism. Companies such as Amazon and Microsoft have explicitly linked recent workforce reductions to a pivot toward "AI-first" operational models, often reallocating payroll budgets into multi-billion-dollar data centre expansions. Flipkart Layoffs 2026: Nearly 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Performance Review, Says Report.

Structural Shifts from the Pandemic Era

The current sentiment downturn is also a delayed correction from the massive over-hiring boom seen between 2020 and 2022. During that period, many tech giants nearly doubled their staff to meet pandemic-era digital demand. However, as growth normalized and investor pressure for higher margins increased, these companies have spent the last 18 months aggressively "right-sizing" their teams.

Glassdoor’s Lead Economist Daniel Zhao described the current environment as "more weeks of winter for workers," noting that even as the broader job market shows scattered signs of improvement, the tech sector remains in a "leaner for longer" cycle. This has led to a significant shift in the power dynamic, with job seekers displaying diminished bargaining power and a higher willingness to accept lower-tier offers compared to previous years.

Future Outlook and Reskilling Challenges

While the tech industry continues to offer high pay and remains a top-represented sector on "Best Places to Work" lists, its image as a stable haven for talent has been tarnished. The divergence is clear: while some companies like Nvidia and ServiceNow maintain high employee ratings due to their central roles in the AI revolution, others are struggling to maintain morale while simultaneously cutting legacy departments.

Looking ahead, the trajectory of employee confidence will likely depend on the success of internal reskilling programs. While many firms have pledged to help workers transition into AI-resilient roles like machine learning and cybersecurity, industry experts question whether these initiatives can keep pace with the speed of technological displacement. For now, tech workers appear to be bracing for continued uncertainty as the industry undergoes its most fundamental structural shift in a decade.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Insider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

