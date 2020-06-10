India News | 372 New COVID-19 Cases Push West Bengal's Count to 8,985

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): West Bengal on Tuesday reported 372 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 8,985, said the state health department.

At present, there are 4,950 active cases while 415 people have succumbed to the infection.

According to the health department, 3,620 people have been discharged from hospitals.

India saw another day of the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh. (ANI)

