By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The government of India has started randomly testing international passengers arriving at the airports for Coronavirus from 24 December onwards.

"The total number of international flights screened in the last three days ie Dec 24, Dec 25 and Dec 26 is 498. The no of samples collected for Covid19 testing is 1,780. The cumulative number of samples collected is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive is 39 and the cumulative number of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39," sources told ANI.

In light of the surge in Covid-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a Mock drill Covid-19. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate Covid-19 preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya went to the Safdarjung Hospital to observe the Mock drill.

"To make sure there isn't a Covid surge in the country, PM Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if the Covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment," said the Union Health Minister at Safdarjung hospital.

Earlier in the day, on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remain cautious and prepared to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19, mock drills are being conducted on Tuesday in various hospitals across the country in view of rising Covid-19 cases in some countries including China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

This comes after four international travellers from Myanmar tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at the Delhi airport.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.

BK Mohapatra, Director of Health Services in Odisha said, "Mock drill is being conducted today to see how prepared we are. We need to have full monitoring and keep all the logistics ready. There is excess oxygen in our state. If any shortcoming is found (during the mock drill), it will be addressed."

Mock drills are conducted at (MCH) Hospital at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, and Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (ANI)

