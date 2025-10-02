Visuals from outside police station where RSS workers were detained (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 2 (ANI): Several members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were detained near Porur in Chennai after they conducted a Shakha training session without prior permission, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, 39 members of the RSS were detained after they conducted a Guru Puja and special Shakha training session at the Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Doctor, Pharmacist Suspended for Prescribing Banned Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked the festival of Vijaya Dashami with a celebration in Nagpur, also commemorating the organisation's 100th anniversary.

RSS members gathered to recite the Sangh Prarthana, accompanied by dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Former President Ram Nath Kovind attended the event as the chief guest.

Also Read | 100th Anniversary of RSS: Sanjay Dutt Extends Greetings on RSS Centenary; Sangh Has Stayed True to Nation Building (Watch Video).

Many Indian and foreign dignitaries attended the centenary celebrations of the RSS.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

Marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday emphasised the importance of individual character building and the central role of the Shakha system in nurturing discipline and value-driven citizens.

Delivering his annual Vijaydashami speech in Nagpur on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "The system for creating individuals was destroyed in our society during the long period of foreign invasion... the Sangh Shakha is such a system. For the past 100 years, Sangh Karyakartas have consistently sustained the system in all kinds of circumstances."

Meanwhile, the Centre has released a special postage stamp and commemorative coin. The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra with a lion, being saluted by swayamsevaks, on the other. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)