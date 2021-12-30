Pithoragarh, Dec 30: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck Pithoragarh district post-midnight on Thursday but no damage has been reported.

The earthquake that occurred at 12.39 am had its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in Askot, District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Mahar said.

"No damage has been reported so far as the earthquake was of mild intensity," Mahar said.

