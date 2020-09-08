Kargil (Ladakh) [India], September 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil in Ladakh on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred 435-km north-northwest of Kargil at 5.47 am.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

