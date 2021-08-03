Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that over 4.5 lakh youths have been provided jobs in the state in a fair and transparent manner during the BJP rule, unlike under the previous governments when "nepotism" and "casteism" were rampant.

Whether it is law and order, economic development or COVID-19 management, "we are continuously succeeding because of a pro-active policy,” the chief minister said.

“Our government has given government jobs to more than 4.5 lakh youths and no recruitment case is pending in court.

"There is no need for any external element to interfere in the process of recruitment. Our government made sure that the recruitment process is fair and transparent,” he said at an event during which he handed over appointment letters to the 51 newly selected Sub-Divisional Magistrates in the PCS-2019 examination.

The chief minister alleged that before his government was formed in 2017, the process of recruitment in government jobs was vitiated.

"Casteism and nepotism were prevalent everywhere due to which the matter went to courts which then ordered CBI investigation. The youth of Uttar Pradesh were frustrated by all this," Chief Minister Adityanath said.

He claimed the BJP government has also ended the "chaos and corruption in the appointment boards and commissions".

“This is the same state where there was no investment. Our government worked for it, met many investors in the country but all of them refused to invest because of the image established by the previous governments," the chief minister said.

"We assured them about our policies, single window system, along with the action taken against the criminals. As a result of which an investment of more than Rs 4.68 lakh crore was made during the Investment Summit,” he said.

Interacting with the newly-appointed officers, he said no one should be deprived of justice in the state and technology should be used to reach out to people to address their grievances.

"During the Janta Darshan (a regular event where people can meet him directly), I have seen that most of the problems of the public are of tehsil and police station level.

"Most of you are tech-savvy and with the use of technology you can solve the problems of the public, thereby saving their time,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister urged the selected officers to fulfil their duty with sincerity.

“No one should be deprived of justice. If we perform our duty with honesty and responsibility, then only we will be loyal to our service,” he said.

The selected youths also shared their views on the recruitment process in UP during the programme.

The BJP leadership and Adityanath have been highlighting the state government's performance on law and order, development and other fronts as parties in the politically crucial state speed up preparations for the assembly elections due early next year.

