Bhubaneswar, Jun 9 (PTI) As many as 146 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, including four doctors of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, raising the state's count to 3,140, a Health Department official said.

The list of fresh cases also features 49 personnel of the NDRF and 12 from the Odisha Fire Service, all of whom tested positive after returning from West Bengal, where they were engaged in cyclone Amphan restoration work.

Also Read | Being Successful Requires Honesty, Transparency, and Integrity," Says Digital Marketing Expert Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei.

"Four of our doctors, who were staying in home-quarantine, tested positive. Earlier, one doctor had contracted the virus," an AIIMS spokesperson said.

Odisha now has 996 active cases, while the number of recoveries increased to 2,133. Nine people have so far died due to the contagion in the state, officials said.

Also Read | Unlock 1: Hotels in Goa Will Require Permission From Tourism Department to Re-Open, 30 Applications Received on Official Website.

Of the 146 new cases, 127 were reported from different quarantine centres for returnees, and 19 were detected during contact-tracing, they said.

At least 10 out of the 30 districts of Odisha have reported over 100 COVID-19 cases, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)