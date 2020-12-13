Madhepura, Dec 13 (PTI) Four persons, arrested on the charge of theft, escaped from a police station in Bihar's Madhepura district on Sunday, officials said.

They were arrested on Saturday during a drive to tackle the increasing numbers of thefts in the town, said Suresh Kumar Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of the Sadar police station.

They were kept in a room on the first floor of the police station.

They bolted the door of the room from inside, cut the iron grill of the window, jumped from the first floor and fled, the officer said.

Raids are underway to catch them, he said.

