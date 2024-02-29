Thane, Feb 29 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra has allegedly been cheated to Rs 1.92 crore in online share trading following which police have registered a case against four persons, an official said on Thursday.

The accused lured the victim into online trading of shares with a promise of good returns on her investments.

The victim, resident of Vashi area, made payments of Rs 1,92,49,200 into some bank accounts over the last two months, Cyber police station's senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

However, when she asked for the returns and the invested amount, the accused gave evasive replies and also avoided her calls.

Following her complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against four persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

