Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly fabricating records and excluding a beneficiary while obtaining compensation for acquisition of land for a project in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The compensation pertained to a land acquired by the Railways in Katai area here.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Kills Six-Year-Old Boy for Resisting Sexual Assault in Prayagraj, Arrested.

The accused allegedly manipulated records, omitting a woman beneficiary's name from the list of successors/heirs.

They wrongfully claimed the compensation amount of Rs 1.46 crore, denying the victim of Rs 48.82 lakh as her share of the compensation, said an official from Manpada police station under Kalyan division.

Also Read | PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: ISRO's PSLV Rocket Lifts Off With X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite and 10 Payloads From Sriharikota (Watch Video).

The police on Saturday registered a case against the four accused under relevant provisions, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)