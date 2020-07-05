Noida (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Four suspected cattle-lifters were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's border district of Gautam Buddh Nagar and 29 bovines rescued from their possession, police said on Sunday.

The accused were intercepted by the police on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dadri area of the district's Greater Noida late on Saturday, the officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai Monsoon Forecast 2020 | Intermittent Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected in Mumbai and Suburbs in Next 24 Hours: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

A truck, which is registered in Rajasthan, was being used for the illegal transportation and it has been impounded, a police spokesperson said.

“The accused were intercepted by local police officials near the over bridge of Maicha village in Dadri. Four cattle lifters were arrested and 29 young buffaloes were rescued in the event,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter: Two Slain Terrorists Tested COVID-19 Positive, Say Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Those held have been identified as Zubair, Shokeen, Saif Ali and Sabir.

Zubair hails from Mewat in Haryana, while the other three are from different places in Rajasthan, the police said.

An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Dadri Police Station and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh shares border with the national capital Delhi as well as Haryana. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)