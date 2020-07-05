Srinagar, July 5: Two terrorists, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), police said on Sunday. Samples of the slain terrorists were collected and tested while carrying out the medico-legal formalities. One of the killed ultras was a foreigner and identified as Ali Bhai alias Hyder and the identity of the second militant was being ascertained. Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Neutralised by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter.

The terrorists were gunned down by security forces at Arrah area in Kulgam. Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Arrah, security forces launched cordon and search operation. As the security forces cordoned off the area and zeroed in on the spot, where the terrorists were hiding. They came under a heavy volume of fire, drawing retaliation of the security forces which triggered the encounter. Kashmir IGP Visits Family of Man Killed in Terrorist Attack.

Two Terrorists Killed in Kulgam Encounter Were COVID-19 Positive:

The two terrorists, who were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam yesterday, have been tested positive for #COVID19. Their samples were collected while carrying out the medico-legal formalities: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

The slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen. During the operation, an Army man was injured and he was taken to a hospital. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter and all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, a police official said.

