Kalaburagi July 20: As many as four people died and one injured after a car collided with a wine tanker on Tuesday near Kotanoor in Kalaburagi, said police.

The incident occurred at around 1 am near Kotanoor in Kalaburagi.

A case has been registered at traffic police station Kalaburagi.

Further details are awaited.

