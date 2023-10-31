Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Four people, including three women, were killed and several others sustained injuries when a vehicle met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

The accident occurred at Nati Top Gabra in the Tangdar area of the north Kashmir district, they said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, officials said.

