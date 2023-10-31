Assembly Elections 2023: EC Bans Exit Polls Between 7 AM on November 7 to 6:30 PM on November 30 for Polling in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram

Citing provisions of the electoral law, the EC noted that "any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both".

Agency News PTI| Oct 31, 2023 08:24 PM IST
Election Commission of India (File Photo)

New Delhi, October 31: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notification banning conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 AM of November 7 and 6.30 PM of November 30 when five states go for assembly elections. While polling will be held in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, voting will take place in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana on November 7, November 17, November 25 and November 30 respectively. Assembly Election 2023 Schedule: Check Polling and Result Dates for Vidhan Sabha Polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Citing provisions of the electoral law, the EC noted that "any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both". Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Releases Fourth List of 56 Candidates Ahead of Upcoming Polls.

It notified the period between 7:00 AM on November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and 6.30 PM on November 30, 2023 (Thursday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the five elections and assembly by election in Nagaland, shall be prohibited.

