New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Four flyovers being built by the Delhi government will be ready by the year-end, PWD Minister Atishi said on Friday.

She reviewed the progress of various flyover projects currently underway in Delhi with senior officials of the public works department.

The projects include the Sarai Kale Khan-T junction flyover, the doubling and expansion of the flyover from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden, a six-lane flyover between Anand Vihar and the Apsara border, a double-decker flyover at the Ghonda-Brijpuri junction and the Mukarba Chowk underpass.

"All these projects will fulfil the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi traffic jam-free. These projects are extremely important for making traffic smooth and after their completion, lakhs of daily commuters will be rid of traffic. The PWD is working round the clock to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated timelines," Atishi said.

She added that the Kejriwal government is the only government in the country that not only completes projects on time but also at a lower cost, saving crores of rupees.

"Even these projects will save hundreds of crores of rupees of the public annually," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

She directed the officials to set monthly targets for all ongoing flyover projects and complete those within the timelines. She also said a monthly progress report should directly be submitted to her.

The Sarai Kale Khan T-junction flyover will be ready by July. With its construction, the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will become a signal-free corridor and provide relief from traffic snarls to the lakhs of vehicles passing through this route every day.

The doubling and expansion of the flyover from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden is being done under this project. Both the existing flyovers are two-lane and one-way.

Under the project, both flyovers will be expanded to three lanes and a new three-lane flyover will also be built, along with the two existing flyovers, to make them two-way.

A six-lane flyover, approximately 1,440 metres long, is being constructed between the Anand Vihar road overbridge (ROB) and the Apsara border ROB on Road Number-56. After its construction, people will be relieved from the frequent traffic snarls witnessed at the red light near Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar and Shreshtha Vihar.

This flyover will also be ready by the end of this year.

A double-decker flyover is being constructed at the Karawal Nagar-Ghonda-Brijpuri junction in northeast Delhi, connecting Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura over a distance of 1.4 km. The lower deck will be a four-lane flyover while the upper deck will have a metro line.

Most of the work on the Pragati Maidan Corridor Development project has been completed. The construction work will be completed by the end of July.

An underpass from Mukarba Chowk to Haiderpur will also be ready by the year-end. Currently, vehicles going towards Badli or Outer Ring Road have to take a loop at Mukarba Chowk and come back towards Shalimar Bagh, but after the construction of this underpass, vehicles will have to cover 1.5 km less.

