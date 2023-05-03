Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) Four people were injured after a portion of the roof of their house in a government colony collapsed Wednesday evening, officials said.

Fire department and police officials rushed to the spot and have launched a rescue operation.

Also Read | Jalandhar By-Election 2023: Siddhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh Announces to Campaign Against AAP in Upcoming Bypolls.

The incident is believed to have been caused by rains in the state capital in the evening.

"A part of the roof of an old government quarter collapsed in Dalibagh area. All the four persons who were buried in the rubble were recovered safely," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Hazratganj) Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI.

Also Read | Modi Surname Case: Ranchi Court Rejects Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s Plea for Exemption From Personal Appearance.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable, he said.

In a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, "It has been found out that in old residences of the government behind Tilak Marg, a chhaja has fallen down, and four persons have been evacuated. No one is under rubble. Senior police officers are on the spot monitoring SITUATION."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)