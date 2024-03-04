Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): Four people were killed while two others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, police said on Monday.

The mishap took place in Pogal Paristan area of Ramban.

Police Control Room Ramban officials said a rescue operation is underway.

"Four people have died in the accident. Two have been injured as a Sumo vehicle fell into a gorge in Pogal Paristan area of Ramban," they said.

"A rescue operation is going on," they added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

