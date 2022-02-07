English Bazar (WB), Feb 7 (PTI) Four people, including a couple, were killed as their car overturned after breaking into a roadside house in West Bengal's Malda district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident happened on Malda-Nalagola state highway in Muchiya panchayat area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Anik Das (23), his wife Neha Das (22), Debashish Mondal (24) and Subrata Seth (25). All of them were residents of Aiho area in Habibpur block of the district, police said.

The accident happened when they were heading to Aiho from English Bazar, police said.

