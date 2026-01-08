Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commenced the 72-hour collective recitation of Omkar Naad with context to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv from the ancient and renowned Dholeshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar, a CMO release said.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three-day celebration of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv began on Thursday.

A thousand years ago, in 1026, despite the attack on the Somnath Temple, it stands firm today as a symbol of grandeur and divinity, upheld by strong faith, devotion, and the resolve of collective strength.

Guided by the Prime Minister, the glory of this valour and the faith of crores of devotees is being celebrated through the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. During this festival, a devotional atmosphere will be created in temples through the continuous resonance of Omkar Naad for 72 hours, uniting its energy through collective chanting.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also devotedly joined the Omkar Naad from the Dholeshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar. While appealing to all to participate in this collective Omkar Naad, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has the opportunity to further accelerate the pride of our heritage and identity.

CM urged people to join the Somnath Swabhiman Parv by taking part in the collective recitation of Omkar Naad being held in temples and shrines, or by chanting the Omkar Mantra at home.

Before the commencement of the Omkar Naad, CM offered prayers and performed darshan at the Dholeshwar Temple.

On this occasion Mayor of Gandhinagar, Mira Patel, MLAs Rita Patel and Alpeshbhai, Standing Committee Chairman Gaurangbhai, City President Ashish Dave, District Collector Mehul Dave, office-bearers, and devotees were present. (ANI)

