Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Four militants were arrested in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal West and Churachandpur districts, police said on Sunday.

Two active members of the proscribed PREPAK (Progressive) were arrested from Langol Type II in Imphal West district on Saturday. They were identified as Sairem Rishikumar Singh (24) and Longjam Nganthoiba Meitei alias Lamngakpa (22).

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video).

They were allegedly involved in extortions in Imphal and Thoubal, police said.

Six mobile phones, two .32 pistols along with magazines, five .32 live rounds, five extortion letters, and a four-wheeler were seized from their possession.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video).

Two cadres of the proscribed UKRA (SoO group) were arrested from Maunjang village in New Dampi of Churchandpur district, police said.

They were identified as Thangrengsong Kom (45) and L Washington Kom (42). They were allegedly involved in extorting ex-servicemen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)