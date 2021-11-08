Port Blair, Nov 8 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported four new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, with the tally in the Union Territory rising to 7,664, a health department official said on Monday.

The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Three persons were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,523.

The Union Territory now has 12 active cases.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 5,05,184 people have been inoculated with 2,10,726 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.07 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.26 per cent, the official added.

