Satara (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Satara Police have booked four persons on the complaint of a woman and her minor daughter alleging that they were beaten and molested after a quarrel between children recently, police said.

According to Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Sameer Shaikh, the incident occurred on July 23 under the jurisdiction of Phaltan Rural Police station area of Satara district in Kuravali village.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Set Ablaze by CRPF Constable, Wife Succumbs to Burn Injuries at Delhi AIIMS.

The mother and the daughter alleged that during the clash, they were beaten brutally, molested, their clothes torn and casteist slurs were hurled at them.

The Satara SP said that they have received a complaint from one side involved in the brawl on Sunday which alleged that one of the sides was molested, beaten and abused by the other side.

Also Read | Go First Crisis: DGCA Received Applications From Lessors to De-Register 54 Aircraft Leased, Says Govt.

The Satara SP said, "We have received a complaint from one side saying that they have been molested, beaten abused by other side. We have booked the accused on the basis of the complaint and probing the case."

Shaikh said there is no issue of law and order due to the incident. The Satara SP appealed to people not to believe in rumours and maintain peace in the district.

"Whatever facts emerge in the investigation will be kept before the court soon. Meanwhile we would appeal to the people not to believe in rumours and maintain peace in the district. Please visit the nearby police station in case of any complaint," he said.

The Satara police said they have booked the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act .

A case has been registered at Phaltan Rural Police station of Satara District Police on the basis of the complaint. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)