Simdega (Jharkhand), Mar 5 (PTI) Four Naxals belonging to the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Wednesday, police said.

They were wanted in several cases in various police stations and they had been evading arrest for a long time, Simdega Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Baiju Oraon said.

Acting on a tip-off, police first arrested PLFI member Sunil Oraon alias Toofan when he came to Pakartand police station area to collect levy, he said.

Vital leads provided by him during his interrogation led to the arrest of three of his accomplices, identified as Ashish Minz alias Anmol Minz, Sidhant Kumar Badaiyak and Rahul Oraon, the SDPO said.

All four were involved in setting fire to a road construction vehicle in Pakartand police station area and demanding levy from a company and putting up posters in Khijri police station area, he said.

