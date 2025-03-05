Hyderabad, March 5: In a cyber extortion attempt, fraudsters made a video call to ruling Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham from Nalgonda district, Telangana, and demanded money, police said on Wednesday. The Nakrekal MLA received a video call on Tuesday night from an unknown number, during which a "naked woman" appeared on the screen, they said. Online Trading Scam Busted: Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad Bust INR 93 Lakh Trading Fraud Case, 3 Held.

During the call, the fraudsters took a screenshot and demanded money from him, threatening to send it to his friends if he refused to comply, police said. The MLA immediately hung up and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered, a senior police official said. Telangana Cyber Scam: NRI Duped of INR 1.40 Lakh After Fraudsters Create Fake Social Media Profile, Threaten To Leak Obscene Content to Family in Hyderabad, Probe Launched.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police stated that the call originated from Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, Veeresham told mediapersons that he had lodged a complaint with the police and urged citizens not to entertain such calls. He advised them to report such incidents to the police in their area instead of falling prey to cyber fraudsters.

