Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) Four employees of the Punjab Roadways, including a general manager, have been suspended on charges of irregularities and corrupt practices.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Wednesday he had received complaints pertaining to irregularities at the Sri Muktsar Sahib depot of the Punjab Roadways, following which a team was formed to conduct a preliminary investigation.

In a statement issued here, Bhullar said on the basis of the report submitted by the probe team, the general manager of the depot, Ranjit Singh Bagga, sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, senior assistant Pargat Singh and conductor Gursharan Singh were suspended on the charges of causing financial loss to the state exchequer and indulging in corrupt activities.

The minister said these officials used to collect money from private buses but did not give a receipt of the same.

Instead of depositing the amount to the state exchequer, they pocketed the same, he said.

They have been suspended under Rule 4(2)(a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, minister added.

The headquarters of the suspended officials will be the office of the director, State Transport, Punjab at Chandigarh during the period of suspension.

