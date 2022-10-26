Mumbai, October 26: After receiving the much needed DA hike, Central government employees might soon receive some good news. According to reports, the Centre is considering the government employees demand to hike fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Reports suggest that government employees have been demanding the government to raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. Multiple reports said that the Centre is likely to take a decision on the fitment factor hike soon. As per reports, the government will consider the fitment factor hike only after the Union Budget is presented next year. 7th Pay Commission: Another DA Hike Not Far Away; Here’s When Dearness Allowance of Central Government Employees Could Increase Again.

If the Centre increases the fitment factor three time then the salary of government employees will also increase. At present, the fitment factor is 2.57 times which means the salary of a government employee is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. However, if the government accepts the long-standing demand of hike in fitment factor to 3.68 times, then the salary of a government employee will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680.

On the other hand, if the Centre accepts 3 times fitment factor hike, then the salary will be Rs 21,000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. Last month, the Centre approved a DA hike of 4 percent for central government employees and pensioners. The government hiked the Dearness Allowance from 34 percent to 38 percent. 7th Pay Commission Diwali Bonanza: Assam Hikes Dearness Allowance for Government Employees by 4% as Festive Gift.

Meanwhile, there are also questions as to when will government employees will receive their next DA hike. This year, the government hiked DA twice - first in March 2022 and then later in September 2022. Going by the trends, it seems that government employees are likely to receive the next DA hike in March 2023.

