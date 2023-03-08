New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Vijay Park on Wednesday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 24-Year-Old NRI From Canada Killed in Brawl During Hola Mohalla Festival at Anandpur Sahib.

Atul Garg, Director, DFS, said around 3 pm, a call was received about a building collapse in Vijay Park area near the Sai Baba temple here.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding debris are being cleared.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Woman Dies After Being Hit by Duo Recording Instagram Reel on Motorcycle in Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)