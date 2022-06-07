Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): In three different encounters over the last 24 hours, four terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Of the terrorists killed during the period, three belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) and one was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, said the sources, adding two of them are Pakistanis and two are locals.

Hanzula and Tufail belonged to Lahore, Pakistan; Ishtiaq Lone hailed from Tral, Awantipora and Nadeem belonged to Kulgam.

Indian Army, Central Police Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies carried out a simultaneous operation and eliminated these four terrorists.

In the operation AK-56, grenades and a huge amount of ammunition were recovered.

Even before this, the terrorists who killed people in Kashmir were eliminated by the security forces within 24 hours.Considering the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held two meetings in the last 15 days. In a meeting on June 3, the Home Minister had instructed all the agencies and security forces to find and kill the terrorists who disturb the peace of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a few days to disturb the peace of Kashmir, the terrorists had done the work of spoiling the atmosphere of the valley by killing innocent people there. After which the Home Minister convened a high-level meeting in Delhi and instructed to make a fresh strategy and surround the terrorists," added sources. (ANI)

