Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) With the addition of 40 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,237, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

One more person also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,874, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,373, while the death toll has reached 3,392, another official said.

