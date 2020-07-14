Imphal, July 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died at a quarantine centre in Manipur's Bishnupur district hours after he arrived from Guwahati, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, who was living in Guwahati for the last seven years, had multiple ailments, they said.

Also Read | Madurai Police Using Drones With Speakers to Create Awareness Among People Regarding COVID-19: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

He died around 11 pm on Monday due to multiple organ failure at the quarantine centre, which has been set up at Nambol Higher Secondary School, officials said.

He arrived from Guwahati by a flight in the afternoon, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Youth on Occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020 Which Also Marks 5th Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

While being in quarantine he was attended by two doctors, Chief Medical Officer of Bishnupur L Gojendra said.

The COVID-19 test report of the man is awaited.

All those who took part in the cremation, including his wife, have been quarantined.

Further, the sample of the wife has been sent for COVID-19 test, Gojendro said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)