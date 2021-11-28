Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Sunday, while 42 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,03,240, according to a medical bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from Faridkot and Patiala districts, bringing the death toll to 16,596. It also included one death case which was not reported earlier.

Among fresh cases, Hoshiarpur reported 11, followed by 10 in Pathankot and six in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases rose to 340 from 313 on Saturday.

Twenty-one more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,86,304, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 65,448.

The death toll remained unchanged at 820 as no new fatality was reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city was 54 while the recovery count stood at 64,574.

