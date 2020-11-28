Dehradun, Nov 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand's Covid tally rose to 73,951 with 424 more people testing positive for the infection on Saturday when thirteen people died of it.

Deharadun district reported the highest number of 163 cases, Pithoragarh 59, Pauri 45, Haridwar 30, Almora 21, Tehri 21, Chamoli 20, Champawat 19, Udham Singh Nagar 12 Nainital 11, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar 8 each and Rudraprayag 7, a state Health Department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, thirteen more Covid patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1,214, the bulletin said.

A total of 67,197 infected people have recuperated, 664 have migrated out of the state and 4,876 are under treatment.

