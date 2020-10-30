Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Nineteen more fatalities linked to COVID-19 in Punjab pushed the death toll from the disease to 4,187 while 433 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,33,158 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths each were reported from Ferozepur, Barnala, Bathinda, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar and Patiala and one each from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Pathankot and Rupnagar, the bulletin said.

The state has 4,101 active COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin.

The places which reported fresh coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (65), Ludhiana (65) and Mohali (49), it said.

A total of 577 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery count to 1,24,870 in the state.

Nineteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 95 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 25,82,787 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in Punjab, it said. PTI CHS VSD

