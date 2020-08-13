Dehradun, Aug 12 (PTI) The coronavirus surge continued in Uttarakhand with 439 people testing positive on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 10,886, while four fresh deaths pushed the toll to 140, officials said.

All the four fatalities were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, a state health department bulletin said.

As many as 439 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state with Haridwar district reporting the highest number of 139 cases, followed by 119 in US Nagar, it said.

Dehradun reported 82 new cases, Nainital 28, Chamoli 21, Tehri 17, Champawat 12, Pithoragarh 7, Pauri 5, Almora 3, Bageshwar 3 and Rudraprayag 3, it said.

Out of the total of 10,886 positive cases in Uttarakhand, 6,687 have recovered, 39 have migrated out of the state and 140 have died, the health bulletin said, adding the number of active cases stands at 4,020.

