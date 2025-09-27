Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 27 (ANI): A total of 44 people have been arrested in connection with the September 24 violence in Leh, Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal said that the police have nabbed the main orchestrators of the violence, including activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 28, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

He said, "We have arrested 44 people so far...The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges."

Earlier, DGP Jamwal alleged activist Sonam Wangchuk's connection with Pakistan and raised questions over his visits to the neighbouring countries.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Arrest Update: Ladakh DGP Alleges Climate Activist's Links With Pakistan, Probes His Visit to Bangladesh and Foreign Funding; Check Details Here (Watch Video).

He said that the police arrested a Pakistan PIO, who was in touch with Wangchuk.

He said, "We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him...Investigation is being done."

Further, he accused Wangchuk of instigating violence in Leh on September 24.

"Sonam Wangchuk has had a history of instigating. He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. The investigation into his funding is going on for FCRA violation," he said.

Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), officials said. He was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail last night after his arrest in Ladakh yesterday.

Wangchuk's arrest comes amid chaos over the recent protests in Leh. The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire.

Two days after the death of four people amid firing by police during violent protests in the Union Territory, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA. The climate activist has been accused of "inciting violence".

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)