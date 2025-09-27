Mumbai, September 27: Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be disrupted on September 28 due to the Sunday mega block. People are looking online to know if there is a mega block in the city on Sunday. This comes amid the general perception that a mega block in Mumbai affects local train services in the city every Sunday. "Is there a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28?" and "Will Mumbai local train services be affected on Central, Western and other lines?" are some of the questions whose answers people are looking for.

While every Sunday, a mega block does affect local train services in Mumbai, it does not always affect all railway lines operating in the city. As per the announcement by the railways, there will be a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on the Western, Central and Transharbour lines. This means that the railways will not undertake any mega block on the Harbour and Uran lines on Sunday, September 28. Scroll below to know which railway lines will be affected by the mega block on Sunday. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes City Early Morning, IMD Issues Orange Alert As More Downpour Likely.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on September 28? Which Railway Lines Are Affected?

The Sunday mega block of September 28 will be undertaken on the Western, Central and Transharbour lines. According to M-Indicator's post on Facebook, there will be a mega block on Transharbour's Up and Down lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. On the other hand, the Western line will see a mega block on the Up and Down slow lines for a total of five hours. Western Railway will be carrying out a Jumbo Block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 10:35 AM to 3:35 PM on Sunday, September 28.

Similarly, Central Railway will observe a five-hour mega block on Sunday from 11:20 AM to 4:20 PM between Karjat and Khopoli stations on the Up and Down lines. Notably, Central Railway will be operating Special Traffic and Power Day blocks to carry out pre-non-interlocking works at Karjat station in connection with Karjat yard remodelling work. It further said that Up and Down suburban services between Karjat and Khopoli stations will not be available during the block period on September 28. Eknath Shinde Orders Suspension of MSRDC Officer Over Traffic Woes in Thane, Mumbai Metropolitan Region; Announces MMRDA Will Use AI To Study Congestion Issues.

It is worth noting that the railways have not announced any mega blocks for the Uran and Harbour lines. In addition to the mega blocks mentioned above, the Central Railway will operate two special traffic and power blocks to launch Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Byculla station and a public FOB girders at Sion station. The power block will be undertaken on the intervening night of September 27-28.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Facebook Account of M Indicator). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28, which will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Western, Central and Transharbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).