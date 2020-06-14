India News | 45 New COVID-19 Cases in Tripura, All Have Travel History: Biplab Kumar Deb

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 13 (ANI): 45 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tripura and all of them have a travel history, said Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday.

"Out of 1,860 samples tested for COVID-19, 45 more people found positive in Tripura today. All of them have a travel history," said Chief Minister Deb.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the total number of cases crossing 3.8 lakh and 386 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

